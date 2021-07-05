Eckington classic car and bike show at Renishaw Hall - in pictures

The 18th annual Eckington Classic Car & Bike Show was organised by Chesterfield Rotary who commented on Facebook: “We think that the number of exhibitors was as high as ever, but that many visitors/spectators were off watching the football.”

Among the visitors was Richard Michael who commented on social media: said: “You all deserve praise for putting on such a great show. Even the football couldn’t spoil it.”

Charles Clark wrote: “We had the best time and I think many folk needed that.”

Ashgate Hospicecare, Elm Foundation, Relate Chesterfield and Chesterfield Rotary Charity Fund were among the good causes that benefitted from the show.

The organisers said: “It was great so many turned up to see the cars and support the local charities who have had a tough year.”

A camera crew filmed the event for a series on historic homes which will be shown on ITV2 in February 2023 at 9pm.

The car and bike show was held online last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

1. Big draw Visitors at the Classic Car & BIke Show at Renishaw Hall Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

2. Revved up John and Jackie Cotterill with their 1938 Triumph speed twin motorbike. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

3. Bike talk One of the vintage motorcycles attracts attention at the show. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

4. On duty Carol Sharpe and dog Robbie with husband Graham's 1970 ex Scotland Yard police car. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo