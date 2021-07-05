Eckington classic car and bike show at Renishaw Hall - in pictures
Car and bike enthusiasts were in their element looking at hundreds of vehicles in the grounds of Renishaw Hall.
The 18th annual Eckington Classic Car & Bike Show was organised by Chesterfield Rotary who commented on Facebook: “We think that the number of exhibitors was as high as ever, but that many visitors/spectators were off watching the football.”
Among the visitors was Richard Michael who commented on social media: said: “You all deserve praise for putting on such a great show. Even the football couldn’t spoil it.”
Charles Clark wrote: “We had the best time and I think many folk needed that.”
Ashgate Hospicecare, Elm Foundation, Relate Chesterfield and Chesterfield Rotary Charity Fund were among the good causes that benefitted from the show.
The organisers said: “It was great so many turned up to see the cars and support the local charities who have had a tough year.”
A camera crew filmed the event for a series on historic homes which will be shown on ITV2 in February 2023 at 9pm.
The car and bike show was held online last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.