Eastern Airways launch new daily service to Paris from East Midlands Airport

The daily services, starting on on Friday, April 14, are bookable now at easternairways.com and shortly via airfrance.co.uk

Roger Hage, Eastern Airways commercial director, said: “We are delighted to be entering into this cooperation with Air France and opening up connectivity to Europe’s second biggest city for both business and leisure travelers and restoring direct access year-round to France."

Steve Griffiths, East Midlands Airport managing director, said: “This partnership with Eastern Airways and Air France opens-up the world to our passengers bringing global destinations such as Africa, the Caribbean and South America within one-stop of EMA.

Eastern Airways has announced the launch of three UK to Paris services in cooperation with Air France, including East Midlands Airport

“Ongoing connectivity via a major European hub has been a strategic aim of this airport for some time and I’m thrilled that this opportunity has arisen.

“While the majority of our passengers who use EMA do so to easily reach their favourite European holiday destinations, this latest development now means that EMA is the starting point for travel to destinations much further afield.”

Fahmi Mahjoub, Air France/KLM UK and Ireland general manager, said: “This new cooperation between Air France and Eastern Airways is a very positive move and comes in response to the growing appetite for travel to Paris that we have noticed from all over the United Kingdom.