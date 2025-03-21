4 . Ilam Park

Cracking fun is in store at Ilam Park between April 5 and 27 when a free sensory family trail with ten stops will get families hearing, smelling and feeling the signs of spring. There's a giant birds' nest, where children can pretend to be a Cuckoo, they can smell the extra smelly wellies, listen to the sounds of the birds or chill out in a quiet tent. The trails are available between Saturday 5 April to Sunday 27 April, from 10.30am to 14.30pm, cost £3.50 and there's no need to book. One trail includes an Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and dairy or vegan and Free From* chocolate egg. *Suitable for people with milk, egg, gluten, peanut and tree nut allergies. There's also the Hidden Play Garden, you can pick up a bargain in the Stables Bookshop, or a tasty scone or treat in the Manifold Tearoom. Go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire Photo: Julie Heyhoe-Kirkbride