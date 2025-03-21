It’s a fine balancing act keeping the children entertained without draining your bank account.
Here are a few ideas to put a smile on the faces of young and the young at heart.
1. Easter activities
Easter egg hunts are among the activities on offer in Derbyshire during the school holidays (generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock
2. Chesterfield
Families can turn back the clock when the 1940s Market comes to Chesterfield town centre on April 10 from 10am until 4pm. Children will be able to sit in a replica Hurricane plane,take part in a soldiers camp, watch Laurel and Hardy Magicians, an escape artist and a glass walker. Classic cars and military transport will be on display. Performers will be singing and playing Forties numbers at various locations. Photo: Nick Rhodes
3. Bolsover
If your child has a thirst for adventure, take them to Bolsover Castle where they can crack the clues hidden in the grounds and receive a chocolate reward. The Easter Adventure Quest takes place from April 5 to 27, from 10am to 5pm for just £2 on top of the entrance fee to the castle grounds. Child admission £10, adult £15, go to https://englishheritage.seetickets.com Photo: Robert Smith
4. Ilam Park
Cracking fun is in store at Ilam Park between April 5 and 27 when a free sensory family trail with ten stops will get families hearing, smelling and feeling the signs of spring.. There's a giant birds' nest where children can pretend to be a cuckoo, listen to the sound of birds or chill out in a quiet tent. One trail, costing £3.50 per child, includes an Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and dairy or vegan chocolate egg. Go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire There’s a giant birds’ nest, where children can pretend to be a Cuckoo, they can smell the extra smelly wellies, listen to the sounds of the birds or chill out in a quiet tent. The trails are available between Saturday 5 April to Sunday 27 April, from 10.30am to 14.30pm, cost £3.50 and there’s no need to book. One trail includes an Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and dairy or vegan and Free From* chocolate egg. *Suitable for people with milk, egg, gluten, peanut and tree nut allergies. There's also the Hidden Play Garden, you can pick up a bargain in the Stables Bookshop, or a tasty scone or treat in the Manifold Tearoom. Photo: Julie Heyhoe-Kirkbride
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.