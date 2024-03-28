Easter charity challenge at Chesterfield junior school proves to be eggcellent success
Over the last few weeks pupils and teachers at Brimington Junior Schools have been invited to take part in the Easter Foodbank challenge in a bid to support struggling families across Chesterfield.
The challenge involved completing a bingo-style sheet with food and household items most needed by the Chesterfield foodbank – with pupils receiving stickers for each type of donated product.
Jason Lenon, a teacher at Brimington Junior School, who has been involved in organising the challenge, said: “We are very proud of the effort that the children and the grown-ups have made in bringing in all the food and household items and we are delighted that we can help families that need our support.
“The bingo idea proved a great hit with the children and grown-ups – as the lobby and the school office have been gradually filling up with the foodbank donations over the last few weeks. As the children realised that there were only a few items left to go on their bingo sheets, they accelerated their efforts.
It has been a nice novel way of encouraging people to donate. We are very pleased with the great number of donations, which will provide much needed help for local families in the next few weeks.”
Jacqueline DeVeaux, communications, engagement and finding manager of the Chesterfield Foodbank has visited the school today (March 28) to take the donations back to the food bank ahead of the Easter weekend.
