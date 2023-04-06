Chesterfield Borough Council have informed earlier today that bins will be collected as normal on Friday, April 7.

Bins due to be collected on Monday, April 10, will instead be collected on Saturday, April 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield council urged residents to make sure they put their bin out ready for collection by 7am on that day.

Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire Dales District Council and High Peak Borough Council have confirmed bin collection dates over the Easter holiday.

Derbyshire Dales District Council confirmed collections on Good Friday will take place as normal.

However all collections during the week commencing on Monday, April 10 will be one day late with Friday collections taking place on Saturday, April 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Peak Borough Council informed waste and recycling collections will take place as usual over the Easter bank holiday.