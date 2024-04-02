Madison Toy enjoying the activities at Vicar LaneMadison Toy enjoying the activities at Vicar Lane
Madison Toy enjoying the activities at Vicar Lane

Easter 2024: Family fun takes places across Chesterfield including canal cruises with the Easter Bunny and an appearance from Peter Rabbit

Easter family fun took place in Chesterfield over the bank holiday weekend.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 14:07 BST

Vicar Lane hosted a special guest appearance on Saturday as they welcomed Peter Rabbit to meet adoring fans in St James Square.

Families also took advantage of lots of other free egg-citing entertainment throughout the day. Little ones picked up some seeds in St James Square and planted them in a compostable pot to take home and grow. The centre is inviting families back in Autumn to show us what they’ve grown.

It was bunnies, eggs and hot cross buns galore on the Chesterfield Canal over Easter. The Chesterfield Canal Trust hosted cruises on three different boats with child will receiving an Easter egg and adults getting a drink and a hot-cross bun.

The Easter Bunny was also on hand to welcome happy passengers.

