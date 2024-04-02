Vicar Lane hosted a special guest appearance on Saturday as they welcomed Peter Rabbit to meet adoring fans in St James Square.

Families also took advantage of lots of other free egg-citing entertainment throughout the day. Little ones picked up some seeds in St James Square and planted them in a compostable pot to take home and grow. The centre is inviting families back in Autumn to show us what they’ve grown.

It was bunnies, eggs and hot cross buns galore on the Chesterfield Canal over Easter. The Chesterfield Canal Trust hosted cruises on three different boats with child will receiving an Easter egg and adults getting a drink and a hot-cross bun.

The Easter Bunny was also on hand to welcome happy passengers.

1 . Vicar Lane Beth Crew and Elysia Otterwell were planting seeds with youngsters at Vicar Lane Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Vicar Lane Fintan Riley at Vicar Lane Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Peter Rabbit Elsie Shepley meeting Peter Rabbit at Vicar Lane. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales