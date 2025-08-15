'East Mids Market' – launched by Langwith resident – thrives at new venue

The popular ‘East Mids Market’ will return to its new location in Langwith with a big summer send-off this month.

After moving to Langwith in 2024, Jonathan Simpson, a resident and business owner, was inspired to bring his ‘dream to life’ by creating the ‘East Mids Market’.

This initiative aims to unite the community in celebrating the Langwith area's charm and talent.

Initially, the first events took place at The Yard in Langwith; however, since the site has since closed down, the market has relocated.

Here is Jonathan Simpson, 'East Mids Market' founder, with his dog, Milo.

This will be the second market event at its new location, which is Whaley Thorns and Langwith Village Hall (NG20 9EZ).

Fortunately, just five minutes away from the original site, the new venue provides ample space for everyone.

Jonathan shared: “It’s been amazing to watch the market grow each time, attracting visitors from across the county.

“We have on-site parking, making it easy for those driving to join us.

Whaley Thorns & Langwith Village Hall on Portland Road.

“Our goal is simple – to bring the Langwith community together and welcome new faces to the village.”

The ‘big summer send-off’ hosted by East Mids Market will take place on Saturday, August 23, from 12-5pm.

The day will begin with a sensory hour from 12-1pm for those who prefer a quieter environment.

Starting at 1pm, the atmosphere will come alive with live music performed by talented artists from Mansfield and Bolsover.

Inside Whaley Thorns & Langwith Village Hall.

Visitors can explore and shop from over 20 small businesses, enjoy a variety of street food options, and relax with drinks from two outdoor bars.

With unique handmade goods and delicious treats, there’s something for everyone.

Whether you’re there for shopping, music, or simply to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, this is a summer celebration for the diary.

See more updates at instagram.com/eastmidsmarket or like/follow the market on Facebook.