East Midlands Designer Outlet will be hosting its Late Night Shopping Event up until 9pm on Thursday, June 1.

Fashion lovers can look forward to unbeatable offers on iconic brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Clarks, The Cosmetics Company, Radley, Pro-Cook, Superdry, Lacoste and Fossil, as well as additional exclusive offers at many more brands.

This event is the perfect occasion to update your spring/summer wardrobe with iconic, timeless pieces that will last you for seasons to come.

East Midlands Designer Outlet's Late Night Shopping day is on June 1, from 9am to 9pm.

The shopping centre at South Normanton will open at 9am and a roaming band will entertain visitors throughout the day. Younger guests can take part in a Children’s Teddy Bear Trail and on completion can pick up a little treat.

Paul Sutton, centre manager at East Midlands Designer Outlet, said: “Late Night Shopping is something we look forward to every year, and this year is no exception! Not only does it bring fantastic savings of up to 20% off the outlet prices across many of our favourite brands, but with free entertainment and free parking on site, it also allows us to support our local community with a fun-filled family day out right on their doorstep.”

