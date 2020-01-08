East Midlands Airport cancels 'unfair' parking fine

East Midlands Airport bosses have agreed to cancel an ‘unfair’ parking fine given to a Derbyshire pensioner.

Robert Browne, 65, blamed ‘over-zealous’ parking security at the airport for his fine after he returned from holiday late at night to discover he had a flat tyre.

East Midlands Airport.

Mr Browne, who lives at Morton, near Alfreton, says he set off believing he had enough air in the tyre to reach the airport garage in the early hours of December 8.

He drove slowly towards the exit but pulled over when it ‘became obvious he was holding up other drivers’.

Mr Browne says a parking security officer then captured a picture of him pulled over in a ‘no stopping area’.

Robert Browne says his parking fine at East Midlands Airport is 'unfair'.

He was later shocked to discover he had been given a £60 fine.

“For the sake of 25 seconds they are trying to charge me £60,” Mr Browne, who had been on holiday in Fuerteventura, said.

“I fully appreciate the airport has problems with people dropping off and picking up people in the wrong area.

“But this seems unfair.”

Vehicle Control Services, which enforces parking on some routes at the airport, rejected Mr Brown’s appeal over the fine.

However, after we contacted EMA about Mr Browne’s concerns, a spokesperson said the fine would now be cancelled.

“The safety of people visiting East Midlands Airport is of paramount importance and controlling the traffic flow across the airport site is key to this,” the spokesperson said.

“For this reason, airport estate roads are red-routed and “no stopping” signage is clearly visible to discourage drivers from waiting in undesignated parking areas, particularly when dropping off and collecting passengers.

“Given Mr Browne’s unfortunate circumstances, the airport has instructed Vehicle Control Services, which enforces parking on red-routed airport estate roads, to cancel the fine.

“Drivers visiting East Midlands Airport to drop off or collect passengers are advised to use the designated parking facilities. Ten minutes parking in rapid drop off costs £3, while 30 minutes in short stay 1 car park is £4. During the busier summer months (April to October), one hour’s free parking can be had in Long Stay 2.”