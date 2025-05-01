The display – which opens to the public today (Thursday, May 1) and is on show until May 22 – features 2,500 dragonflies that have been lovingly designed and handcrafted by sculptor James Sutton.

Ashgate Hospice’s Dragonfly Appeal is inviting supporters to dedicate a dragonfly in memory of someone special in return for a suggested donation of £30. The hospice receives just over 31% of its income from the NHS and is relying on voluntary donations and fundraising to keep the care going.

Charlotte Butterworth, head of fundraising at the hospice, said: “Each dragonfly is not only beautiful, but deeply meaningful. Every one has been dedicated in memory of someone loved and missed, and together they’ll create a breathtaking and emotional tribute.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has supported our appeal so far, the donations will mean we can be there to provide vital care for families across North Derbyshire.”

“We do have a very limited number of dragonflies left, so I’d encourage anyone thinking of dedicating one to do so before it’s too late.”

After the display ends, those who have made a donation for a dragonfly will be able to collect theirs to keep and treasure in their home or garden as an ongoing tribute and memorial.

Among those supporting the appeal is 81-year-old Barry Hancock, whose wife of more than 50 years received “loving” end of life care at the hospice.

Soulmates Barry and Sue Hancock, from Brimington, met on a blind date in 1968 – six weeks later they were engaged.

Sue was diagnosed with terminal heart failure before she died at Ashgate Hospice’s Inpatient Unit on 25 August 2023, aged 77.

Barry, alongside his daughter Clare Burns, is supporting the Dragonfly Appeal in Sue’s memory.

Clare, 50, who now volunteers on the Inpatient Unit where Sue was cared for, said: “Mum absolutely loved visiting Chatsworth, so she’d be astounded to know her name is associated with the Dragonfly Appeal.

“I hope other families will consider joining us in remembering someone special with a beautiful dragonfly keepsake, ensuring that the hospice can continue to support people like my mum for years to come.”

Barry said: “Being at the hospice felt like home. It was so serene and calm. I couldn’t speak more highly of our experience.”

“One of Sue’s favourite moments was being wheeled out to the hospice garden. Her face lit up and it brightened.”

To dedicate a dragonfly, go to the hospice’s website at https://ashgatehospice.org.uk or call Ashgate Hospice’s fundraising team on 01246 567 250.

Supporters will be able to collect their dragonfly from Ashgate Hospice between May 29 to 31 where there will be an onsite engraving option. Alternatively, dragonflies can be posted to donors.

