A woman with terminal cancer is looking for help from former colleagues at a Chesterfield lighting factory who may be able to provide information about potential asbestos exposure in the workplace as she pursues a legal claim for compensation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in her early 20s, Margaret Lomax spent two years working at the Glass Tubes and Components factory in Whittington Moor – later known as Dema Glass.

Now aged 75 and living in Glapwell, she has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, a type of cancer typically affecting the lungs and most commonly affecting people who have breathed in fibres from asbestos, the mineral material used in many industrial and construction purposes until it was banned in the UK in 1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret, a mother of two, said: “Being diagnosed with a terminal cancer, so many years after being exposed to asbestos has been completely devastating for myself, my children, my friends and family.”

Margaret Lomax worked at the Glass Tubes factory, later Dema Glass, in the early 1970s.

The factory department were Margaret worked around 1971-73 produced strip lighting and light bulbs.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of times a day, Margaret says she had to put glass tubes on to asbestos rods, and as the two surfaces came into contact asbestos dust would be released into the air.

Though she went on to work in other jobs later, Margaret believes the glassworks is the only place she would have been exposed to this danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After retiring, she began to experience symptoms of breathlessness and coughing in January this year, and by April had received her fateful diagnosis.

Margaret pictured as former colleagues may remember her around the time she worked at the factory.

Margaret has now instructed asbestos specialists at the law firm Leigh Day to investigate the case and pursue a claim.

Though Dema Glass closed in 2001, its insurers may still bear some liability. There is also a Government scheme awarding payments to people in historic cases of asbestos-related mesothelioma where the employer cannot be brought to account.

To boost Margaret’s chances of success, she is appealing to former staff of the glassworks to come forward and confirm that asbestos was present in the factory at the time she would have worked there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret said: “Dema Glass was a huge employer back in the 1970s and I really hope that former employees are willing to come forward as witnesses. Any help would be very much appreciated as I try and get justice.”

Solicitor Zara Brown is leading on the case for Leigh Day and said: “Being diagnosed with mesothelioma can be a moment of devastation and disbelief when someone tries to remember how they have been exposed to asbestos, often many years before.

“We would like to speak with other people who worked at Glass Tubes and Components, especially those who were there in the 1970s, who may have details about asbestos being present in the premises.

“Any piece of information, however small, would be very much appreciated by Mrs Lomax and her family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have information which may help Margaret, contact Zara via [email protected] or 0161 9380531.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.