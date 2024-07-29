Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chesterfield man who was the first to be sent packing from the current series of TV’s Love Island helped to seal his rival Joey Essex’s fate on the programme.

Hairdresser Sam Taylor returned to the Majorcan villa in a tense penultimate episode where one of the final five remaining couples was voted off the island by dumped contenders ahead of this evening’s final.

Sam denied his rival’s claim that he had chosen TOWIE star Joey and his partner Jessy to be dumped from the island because of personal reasons. Joey coupled up with Sam’s intended partner Samantha Kenny which forced the Chesterfield contender off the island the day after he arrived two months ago.

After hearing Sam had voted for him to leave, Joey said: “I would feel that it was personal because I ended your journey in literally 24 hours.” Sam said: “It’s not personal, it’s just what I’ve seen, seen how you’ve made other people feel about their couples and not dropping stuff. You’re communicating but always backtracking and mentioning the same things over and over again.”

Sam Taylor returned to the Love Island villa to vote for the couple whose relationship would struggle to survive in the outside world (photo: ITV)

Joey said: “Our journey has been very very difficult. I’ve had people thrown in here that I didn’t expect to see. I’ve been put through untold tests. Trying to communicate throughout that, things don’t always go down well.”

This year’s Love Island winners will be crowned tonight. The smart money’s on Ciaran and Nicole, the only couple who survived the current islanders’ votes on which relationship wouldn’t survive on the outside.