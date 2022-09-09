Duke and Duchess of Devonshire's 'great sadness' at death of the Queen as Chatsworth House flags fly at half-mast

In a statement the Duke and Duchess said: “We wish to express our very great sadness at the death of Her Majesty the Queen, and pay tribute to her extraordinary service to the UK and the Commonwealth. Our thoughts are with all the members of the Royal Family.”

Flags are flying at half-mast at Chatsworth which remains open to the public.

The Duke of Devonshire with the Queen at Chatsworth in 2014.

The Queen was with Prince Philip on her last public visit to Chatsworth in July 2014 when she met Peak District National Park volunteer rangers and members of the air ambulance and mountain, dog and cave rescue organisations. The Queen and Prince Philip attended the Lord Lieutenant’s reception in the Painted Hall, attended by members of voluntary and charitable organisations. Following a private lunch, the Royal party left by helicopter.

Earlier that day the Queen had arrived by train in Matlock, her first visit to the town for 22 years, and went to Lea where she toured John Smedley’s Ltd which had been granted the Royal Warrant of Appointment for Fine Knitwear in 2013.

John Smedley’s Ltd posted on social media: “We are deeply saddened to hear news of the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and those that knew and loved her. John Smedley has had a longstanding association with the Royal Family for many years and had the honour of welcoming HRH Queen Elizabeth II to our Lea Mills factory twice. The first occasion was in 1968 and the second in 2014 alongside the Duke of Edinburgh. Both visits retain wonderful memories for the company and individual staff who noted Her Majesty's warmth, candour, and personable nature.”

The Queen receives flowers from Jan Norris on her visit to Chatsworth.