Drunk killer Derbyshire driver called victim a “silly b*****" after being told she had died, court hears

A drunk Derbyshire driver who smashed “head on” into another motorist was heard calling her victim a “silly b*****” when told she had died, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linda Spencer, 43, was seen “slurring” and “stumbling” while walking away from scene of the crash on the B5023 between Idridgehay and Wirksworth on November 26 last year.

She had just collided her Land Rover Freelander head on with mum-of-one Tracey Meek’s Vauxhall Corsa after losing control on a bend. “Crazy” and “intelligent” artist Tracey died at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby Crown Court heard on Friday how following the crash “clearly drunk” Spencer – described as “extremely disrespectful and abusive” towards Tracey who she had now been informed had died – later told police officers to “f*** off” and refused to provide a blood sample.

Linda Spencer, 43, was seen “slurring” and “stumbling” while walking away from scene of the crash on the B5023 between Idridgehay and Wirksworth on November 26 last year.

Spencer attempted to walk away from the scene but was seen by a number of witnesses including a passing driver who stopped her and sat her in his van until police arrived.

She also claimed the crash had been caused by the victim, saying Tracey had had come “flying over the hill and smashed into me”. A profoundly autistic front-seat passenger in Tracey’s car was taken to the Queens Medical Centre with a broken sternum and a broken hip.

Judge Martin Hurst, jailing Spencer for 12 years, told her she showed “no care or concern” for her victim. He said: “One of the least savoury aspects of this case is that when police arrived you decided to tell them this was caused by (the victim) in the most grossly offensive terms which her family has had to listen to this morning and this afternoon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement read out to Derby Crown Court today (Friday) Tracey’s stepmother Suzanne Meek described her as her “beautiful, crazy and intelligent” daughter who brought “sunshine into every life she touched” she added that grandmother-of one Tracey had been “cruelly” taken from her family and that life would “never be the same again”.

Tracey Meek was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision

While being sentenced mum-of-two Spencer, who initially refused to leave her cell, looked dazed in the dock. The court heard she had five previous convictions including cannabis possession, criminal damage, two drink driving convictions and a dangerous driving offence during which she “deliberately” rammed another vehicle.

Describing the case, prosecutor Kevin Jones told how how as Spencer was arrested near the scene following the crash she had a can of beer “knocked” out of her hand by an officer as she began drinking from it. She was described by witnesses at the scene referring to Tracey as a “silly b*****” and claiming the 44-year-old had come “flying over the hill and smashed into me”.

Mr Jones said the previous night Spencer had been seen by a neighbour arriving home in Wirksworth with a friend and talking through the night until at least 7am before leaving in her Land Rover Freelander some time between 9am and the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barrister said minutes before the crash Spencer picked up a friend at a bus stop who described her as “slurring” and behaving “erratically” while swerving into the opposite lane.

At the point of impact at around 9.45am on November 26 Spencer, travelling south, crossed the solid white line as the road rose to a crest and collided “head on” into Tracey’s Vauxhall Corsa – shunting it back 17 metres where it came to a rest “smoking”.

The defendant was travelling at 50mph on the bend and examinations of her car showed she did not break before the crash, while Tracey’s speed was put at just over 30mph, the court heard. Mr Jones said Tracey sustained a lacerated aorta and ”catastrophic” blood loss before losing consciousness and dying at the scene.

Spencer, of Crabtree Close, Wirksworth, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. She was jailed for 12 years and handed a 15-year driving ban with an extended retest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Martin Hurst told the court how after her arrest Spencer had spent “three hours” using the most “grotesquely, vilely offensive” insults about Tracey to “every person in uniform you met”.

The court heard heard today that during Tracey’s funeral she was described as an “inspiration” and a “hero”. Her daughter Milly said it was “impossible to put into words the devastation I am feeling”.

The court was told how Tracey’s death a “loss” to the art world of Derby and Nottingham. The mum-of-one who worked as a carer for children with learning difficulties was involved in helping children with arts and crafts and ran arts sessions at Derby Quad.

Detective Constable Diane McDermott, who led the investigation, said: “This collision was caused by the irresponsible and frankly appalling driving Spencer demonstrated on that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact she had clearly been drinking and then went on to flatly deny causing the crash in interview shows her complete disregard for both the law and for the family of Tracey, as well as the man who was also injured.

“Spencer desperately tried to hide what she had done and smear the name of Tracey by claiming she was the one responsible for this collision when it is clear that that is absolutely not the case.

“Tracey was simply going about her daily business, and had done nothing wrong when her life was cruelly taken from her in this way. Her family have been robbed of precious years and making memories with their loved one all because of the selfish actions of one person.

“I am glad that Spencer finally admitted what she has done and is now behind bars. My thoughts will remain with Tracey’s family and I hope that today’s sentencing may allow them to start the long difficult process of rebuilding their lives.”