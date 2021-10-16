The driver was stopped between junctions 26 and 33 of the M1.

A tweet from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Thank you to all those who reported the erratic driving from this Corsa.

"Driver heavily impaired, suspected through drugs but refuses blood test. Drugs found hidden during strip search.

Driver was pulled over by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit