Drugs found on 'erratic' driver on M1 near Derbyshire
Drugs were found during a strip search on a driver after he was pulled over for ‘erractic’ driving on the M1.
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 10:33 am
The driver was stopped between junctions 26 and 33 of the M1.
A tweet from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: “Thank you to all those who reported the erratic driving from this Corsa.
"Driver heavily impaired, suspected through drugs but refuses blood test. Drugs found hidden during strip search.
"To be dealt with when he is fit and has stopped wanting to fight us.”