Shaun Stevenson, founder of Great Historic Pub Tours, is looking forward to the launch of Brampton Mile Great Historic Pub Crawl on May 6.

The venture, which starts on Saturday, May 6, offers an entertaining insight into the history of pubs on Chatsworth Road including hostelries that are still standing and those that are a dim and distant memory.

Shaun Stevenson and Martin Alvey are the creators of the Brampton Mile Great Historic Pub Crawl. Shaun said: “It’s similar to our Chesterfield town centre pub tour in that we deliver lots of entertaining historical anecdotes and information about the pubs we visit but with this one, you obviously don’t have to go into every pub - there are 18 of them after all!

"Since we started doing pub tours in 2019, people have asked us many times to create a tour of the famous Brampton Mile. It’s been a labour of love finding interesting information about the pubs, such as which one was originally built as a Methodist church, one local rich, eccentric gentleman who built a pub for himself and which one had its own running track and bowling green.

"Chesterfield’s Brampton Mile has been a famous rite of passage and the source of many madcap stories for as long as anyone can remember. It used to be a formidable challenge but having lost many of the pubs over the years, these days it’s much more achievable and it’s not even a mile.“Brampton has become an evening drinks destination of choice for many people recently and I’m sure that lots of them will appreciate each pub’s individual history, even the pubs that have long since gone.”

The walking tour includes stories of colourful landlords, extraordinary events and local industries.

Shaun said: “We have grouped the pubs into clusters of two or three pubs, where you will have 30 minutes or a full hour to have a drink in one, two or all three. At each cluster of pubs, we will have a departure time and place, Martin will ring his bell to let you know it’s time to go. There is a total of 18 places to get a drink - 14 pubs, one brewery, one microbrewery, and two restaurant bars.

"You can bail out at any time but you will surely want to get your money’s worth and you will be motivated by everyone else on the tour.

The tour will start at 1pm at The Star and arrive at the final pubs on the route, The Spotted Frog, Gas Bar and Bites and Junction, for around 6pm. Shaun said: “Officially the tour finishes at 7pm so you’re free to continue into town or call it a night, having victoriously conquered the famous Brampton Mile.

"At just £7 per person, it’s a fabulous afternoon’s entertainment, even if you stay sober.”