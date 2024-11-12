Drone photos show 3D poppy created by pupils at Derbyshire school

Early Years and KS1 learners from Lenthall Infant and Nursery School in Dronfield observed a 2-minute silence to remember the service and sacrifices the Armed Forces make on our behalf, before creating a 3D poppy which included all 75 pupils. The memorable moment was captured using a drone.

Back in their classrooms, children enjoyed learning about WW1 and the Royal Army Medical Corps as part of the Remembrance Day celebrations.

Headteacher Kerry Lynette Moody said: “What a fabulous day we have had in school! As well as writing facts about the day, pupils captured the mood of the battlefields beautifully, using dark charcoal and bright red pastels to represent the poppies. Lest we forget!”

