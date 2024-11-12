Drone photos show 3D poppy created by pupils at Derbyshire school

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 12th Nov 2024, 13:26 BST
Pupils at a Dronfield infant and nursery school have created a 3D poppy to celebrate Remembrance Day.

Early Years and KS1 learners from Lenthall Infant and Nursery School in Dronfield observed a 2-minute silence to remember the service and sacrifices the Armed Forces make on our behalf, before creating a 3D poppy which included all 75 pupils. The memorable moment was captured using a drone.

Back in their classrooms, children enjoyed learning about WW1 and the Royal Army Medical Corps as part of the Remembrance Day celebrations.

Headteacher Kerry Lynette Moody said: “What a fabulous day we have had in school! As well as writing facts about the day, pupils captured the mood of the battlefields beautifully, using dark charcoal and bright red pastels to represent the poppies. Lest we forget!”

1. Remembrance Day celebrations at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School

Pupils at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School have created a 3D poppy to celebrate Remembrance Day. Photo: Lenthall Infant and Nursery School

2. Remembrance Day celebrations at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School

75 pupils created a 3D poppy which could be seen from the sky and was captured using a drone. Photo: Lenthall Infant and Nursery School

3. Remembrance Day celebrations at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School

Back in their classrooms, children enjoyed learning about WW1 and the Royal Army Medical Corps as part of the Remembrance Day celebrations. Photo: Lenthall Infant and Nursery School

4. Remembrance Day celebrations at Lenthall Infant and Nursery School

The children were interested in learning more about the history. Photo: Lenthall Infant and Nursery School

