Drivers warned of disruption - as resurfacing works on busy Chesterfield road

Drivers are warned of disruption this weekend as roadworks are currently underway in Tupton.

Nethermoor Road in Tupton, is set to be impacted by resurfacing works over the next few days.

Works near the Davenport Road junction started earlier today (May 17) and will be in place until Sunday (May 19).

On Sunday work will continue on the section between the Quaker House and the Tupton Tap roundabout.