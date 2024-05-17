Drivers warned of disruption - as resurfacing works on busy Chesterfield road
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers are warned of disruption this weekend as roadworks are currently underway in Tupton.
Nethermoor Road in Tupton, is set to be impacted by resurfacing works over the next few days.
Works near the Davenport Road junction started earlier today (May 17) and will be in place until Sunday (May 19).
On Sunday work will continue on the section between the Quaker House and the Tupton Tap roundabout.
Drivers are warned of possible delays and disruption when the roadworks are underway.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.