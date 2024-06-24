Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two roads in Ashbourne are set to remain closed for two days to allow for works to be carried out.

The junction of Church Street and Station Street in Ashbourne is currently closed to all vehicles.

This is to allow for roadworks to take place – including putting in new traffic lights and pedestrian crossings. The roads need to be fully closed to allow a drain connection to be added and resurfacing work to be concluded.

Derbyshire County Council has announced that the roads will re-open at midnight tomorrow (June 25). The council is hoping to switch on the new traffic light signals on Wednesday.

Motorists travelling today and tomorrow are urged to follow diversions. The roads remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The introduction of traffic signals will make the junction safer for all users and will help with traffic flow throughout the town.