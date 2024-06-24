Drivers urged to follow diversions – as two Derbyshire roads closed due to roadworks

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two roads in Ashbourne are set to remain closed for two days to allow for works to be carried out.

The junction of Church Street and Station Street in Ashbourne is currently closed to all vehicles.

This is to allow for roadworks to take place – including putting in new traffic lights and pedestrian crossings. The roads need to be fully closed to allow a drain connection to be added and resurfacing work to be concluded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council has announced that the roads will re-open at midnight tomorrow (June 25). The council is hoping to switch on the new traffic light signals on Wednesday.

Church Street and Station Street in Ashbourne are currently closed to all vehicles.Church Street and Station Street in Ashbourne are currently closed to all vehicles.
Church Street and Station Street in Ashbourne are currently closed to all vehicles.

Motorists travelling today and tomorrow are urged to follow diversions. The roads remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

A spokesperson for the council said: "The introduction of traffic signals will make the junction safer for all users and will help with traffic flow throughout the town.

"By carrying out the work to put in the traffic lights and pavements as part of Ashbourne Reborn at the same time, we are doing all we can to reduce inconvenience to everyone who lives, works and travels through the town."

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireMotoristsDerbyshire County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.