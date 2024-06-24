Drivers urged to follow diversions – as two Derbyshire roads closed due to roadworks
The junction of Church Street and Station Street in Ashbourne is currently closed to all vehicles.
This is to allow for roadworks to take place – including putting in new traffic lights and pedestrian crossings. The roads need to be fully closed to allow a drain connection to be added and resurfacing work to be concluded.
Derbyshire County Council has announced that the roads will re-open at midnight tomorrow (June 25). The council is hoping to switch on the new traffic light signals on Wednesday.
Motorists travelling today and tomorrow are urged to follow diversions. The roads remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.
A spokesperson for the council said: "The introduction of traffic signals will make the junction safer for all users and will help with traffic flow throughout the town.
"By carrying out the work to put in the traffic lights and pavements as part of Ashbourne Reborn at the same time, we are doing all we can to reduce inconvenience to everyone who lives, works and travels through the town."
