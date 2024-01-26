Drivers slammed for blocking road as residents worried ambulance or fire engine could not get through

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A picture showing two cars parked illegally on Independent Hill in Alfreton has been shared with the Derbyshire Times after residents voiced safety concerns.

The image shows vehicles parked on double yellow lines, making the narrow street difficult to pass for bigger cars or vans.

Many residents commented saying this was not the first time careless drivers have caused disruption on Independent Hill and criticised breaching the parking rules.