Drivers forced to swerve as mattress blocks road and footpath in Chesterfield ‘nearly causing an accident’
Fly-tippers left the mattress on the Foljambe Road roundabout in Brimington in the early hours of Wednesday, November 15, half on the road and half on the footpath, blocking both.
Campaigning resident Lee Brassington moved the mattress to the side of road and contacted the council to arrange the collection.
Lee said: “It looks like the mattress fell off a skip lorry in the early hours of yesterday. A few people noticed it and it nearly caused an accident. I got home around 5pm and it was lying half in the road and half blocking a footpath. People were swerving to avoid it.
"I dragged it to a safe location a few metres down the road and I have emailed the council to come and collect it, hopefully today. Unsecured skips cause a lot of litter on the road and this mattress had the potential to cause serious harm.”
Chesterfield Borough Council has now confirmed that the mattress will be collected today, November 16.