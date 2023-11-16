Drivers forced to swerve as mattress blocks road and footpath in Chesterfield ‘nearly causing an accident’

The mattress which was dumped in Brimington has been now moved to the side of the road and the council has confirmed it will be collected soon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fly-tippers left the mattress on the Foljambe Road roundabout in Brimington in the early hours of Wednesday, November 15, half on the road and half on the footpath, blocking both.

Campaigning resident Lee Brassington moved the mattress to the side of road and contacted the council to arrange the collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee said: “It looks like the mattress fell off a skip lorry in the early hours of yesterday. A few people noticed it and it nearly caused an accident. I got home around 5pm and it was lying half in the road and half blocking a footpath. People were swerving to avoid it.

The mattress was dumped on the Foljambe Road roundabout in Brimington in the early hours of yesterday, Wednesday, November 15. (Photo courtesy of Lee Brassington)

"I dragged it to a safe location a few metres down the road and I have emailed the council to come and collect it, hopefully today. Unsecured skips cause a lot of litter on the road and this mattress had the potential to cause serious harm.”