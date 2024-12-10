Driver taken to hospital in serious condition - after car collides with wall in Peak District town of Bakewell
A driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Bakewell.
The accident took place around 11 am today (Tuesday, December 10) when a car collided with a wall at Stanton View, Bakewell.
Ambulance crew and police attended the scene and eye witnesses reported an air ambulance landing in a field in the area.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We received a report of a single vehicle collision in which a vehicle had collided with a lamp post in Stanton View, Bakewell just after 10.40 am this morning.
“The driver was taken to hospital for treatment in a serious condition. No further information is available at this time.”