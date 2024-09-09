Driver of Renault Clio taken to hospital after car leaves road and rolls over on Derbyshire field

The driver of the car has been taken to the hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Officers were called to a car collision just off the Owler’s Bar roundabout on the A621 in Derbyshire shortly after 1.50 pm yesterday (Sunday, September 8).

A Renault Clio had left the carriageway and come to a stop on its side in a nearby field.

Derbyshire police have confirmed that the driver of the Clio was treated at the hospital as a precaution. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.