News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Drive-thru noodle bar set to open by M1 in Derbyshire – as planning permission granted

A drive-thru noodle bar is set to become the final catering offering to join Markham Vale.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 10th May 2023, 21:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 21:28 BST

Planning permission has been granted for a Chopstix Noodle Bar which will occupy the remaining plot in the services area at Markham Vale Markham Vale services at junction 29A of the M1 near Duckmanton

Chopstix is part of the QFM Group – one of the UK’s leading franchise businesses, which has built its success in recent years with growth across several brands including Costa Coffee, KFC and Taco Bell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new drive thru joins the likes of fish and chip restaurant Chesters and Gridserve, another new occupier set to open a state-of-the-art electrical vehicle charging station later this year as a part of 200-acre industrial and logistics development by Derbyshire County Council and property developer HBD.

A drive-thru noodle bar Chopstix is set to become the final catering offering to join Markham Vale.A drive-thru noodle bar Chopstix is set to become the final catering offering to join Markham Vale.
A drive-thru noodle bar Chopstix is set to become the final catering offering to join Markham Vale.
Most Popular

Councillor Tony King, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Clean Growth and Regeneration said: “It’s great that we’ve secured another employer bringing a further 20 full time equivalent service industry jobs to Markham Vale.

“We’re pleased that this phase of the scheme to establish a high-quality service stop at junction 29a is almost complete with Gridserve due to start work on building an electric charging forecourt later this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Next we’ll be concentrating our efforts on securing new occupiers for the remaining development plots having just gained planning approval for the construction of four new industrial units on Enterprise Way.”

Richard Hinds, Senior Development Surveyor at HBD, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Chopstix to Markham Vale; it joins several drive-thru restaurants and facilities and will no doubt prove a popular addition to the scheme.”

Related topics:Derbyshire County CouncilDerbyshirePlanning permission