Planning permission has been granted for a Chopstix Noodle Bar which will occupy the remaining plot in the services area at Markham Vale Markham Vale services at junction 29A of the M1 near Duckmanton

Chopstix is part of the QFM Group – one of the UK’s leading franchise businesses, which has built its success in recent years with growth across several brands including Costa Coffee, KFC and Taco Bell.

The new drive thru joins the likes of fish and chip restaurant Chesters and Gridserve, another new occupier set to open a state-of-the-art electrical vehicle charging station later this year as a part of 200-acre industrial and logistics development by Derbyshire County Council and property developer HBD.

A drive-thru noodle bar Chopstix is set to become the final catering offering to join Markham Vale.

Councillor Tony King, Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Clean Growth and Regeneration said: “It’s great that we’ve secured another employer bringing a further 20 full time equivalent service industry jobs to Markham Vale.

“We’re pleased that this phase of the scheme to establish a high-quality service stop at junction 29a is almost complete with Gridserve due to start work on building an electric charging forecourt later this year.

“Next we’ll be concentrating our efforts on securing new occupiers for the remaining development plots having just gained planning approval for the construction of four new industrial units on Enterprise Way.”