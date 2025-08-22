A plan to build a drive-through restaurant and two commercial units is being hailed as a pioneering project that would unlock the potential of Chesterfield’s rundown Walton Works.

An application seeking planning consent for land between 338 Chatsworth Road and Mill Lane has been submitted to the borough council by Mr T. Cordin of Peppermint Grove Ltd.

The proposal includes a new Starbucks Coffee Shop, located directly in front of the Grade II listed Walton Works. The Tap House pub would be retained and a derelict building adjacent to the pub would be demolished to make space for the commercial units.

A statement in support of the application said: “The site has the capacity to serve as a catalyst for the future regeneration of the mill complex. A key opportunity lies in opening up and framing new views towards Walton Works, strengthening its visual presence and reinforcing its historic significance within the townscape. There is also strong potential to introduce new pedestrian and cycle routes both within the site and along Mill Lane. These will enhance movement and connectivity, creating the foundations for future links to the mill and wider area.

The Walton Works site off Chatsworth Road

"The existing public house is in sound condition and can be retained as a prominent visual and social landmark.

"Meanwhile, the adjacent retail unit— currently in a poor state—offers further potential for enhancement or redevelopment, creating new opportunities for local businesses to benefit from an improved setting and increased footfall.”

The statement refers to the plan as “a pioneering scheme” which sets a benchmark for sustainable urban regeneration, creates new public access and helps catalyse the revitalisation of Walton Works, one of Chesterfield’s most important historic sites. The proposal also supports the ambitions of the Local Plan and the Chatsworth Road Corridor masterplan.

Compiled by AAD Architects Ltd, the statement says: “The scheme balances commercial viability with heritage preservation, delivering new public realm, improved pedestrian and cycle connectivity, and opportunities for local businesses to thrive alongside a national anchor tenant."

Site between Chatsworth Road and Mill Lane, Chesterfield which is proposed for a new Starbucks drive-through restaurant and two commercial units.

“Through extensive design development and meaningful engagement with the local authority, the proposal has evolved to reflect key heritage, environmental, and urban design priorities. The result is a deliverable, sustainable scheme that supports the long-term regeneration of this prominent site and sets a positive foundation for future connections to the Walton Works and wider area.”