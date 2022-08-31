Dressed for success: National Lottery-funded community project highlights influential women in Bolsover's history

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The groundbreaking initiative recreates the styles of dress worn by influential women from the Bolsover area dating back to the medieval period. They span Avicia de Lancaster, builder of the parish church, Bess of Hardwick, whose son Charles and grandson William restored Bolsover Castle from ruin, and Duchess Winifred, humanitarian and welfare activist, as well as a suffragette and First World War nursing heroes.

Over three years the history of 12 inspirational women will be explored in a project co-ordinated by Bolsover Parish Church and culminating in a touring exhibition, celebratory booklet, performances and events.

Scores of volunteers have been working tirelessly to make replica period costumes for mannequins that will greet visitors at the official launch of Fame, Fortune and Fashion – Historic Women of Bolsover at the town’s parish church on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

The public will be able to tour the crypt at Bolsover Parish Church during the middle two weekends in September. Watching the entrance hatch being lifted are Graysons staff Meriet Watts (centre), Lacey Bates-Blinko, Belinda Lancaster and the Fame, Fashion and Fortune project’s Amanda Boler.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amanda Boler, who is leader of the project steering group, said: “Linda Holmes, our very own Baroness Bolsover, who has been a massive help from the start, will be the star of our grand opening and give us all etiquette lessons as we have afternoon tea.

“On the first weekend there will be a medieval campsite outside the church to entertain and educate and will include much role play and entertainment. The kids will love that!””

During the week there will be Forest School lessons for local children to teach them about the plants, insects and animals that live in the churchyard. The following weekend, there will be a talk given by Forest School teacher Sarah Bennett about what they found. That same weekend, Thomas the Ropemaker of Old Bolsover Yard will provide jousting, sword fencing, soft archery and a puppet theatre outside for the children while his wife gives a talk inside the church about women’s roles in medieval times.

Amanda said: ”The crypt will be open to visitors on both weekends and during the week too if interested groups request it.”

The project’s launch weekend coincides with the country's celebrated Heritage Open Days.

For several years Amanda has dressed as Bess of Hardwick for Bolsover Parish Church’s heritage events and appeared in costume around the area to advertise them.

She said: “My late husband, Stephen, and I have been involved with the church history events for about ten years. He was Mr G. Reaper The Crypt Keeper and dressed up as a Victorian undertaker to take people to visit the crypt, while I, in my homemade Bess of Hardwick costume, talked to visitors about the history of the church and the residents of the Cavendish Chapel.

“When my husband passed away in 2018, I became both Bess and the Crypt Keeper as well as my usual ‘backstage role’; joining in with the wonderful church ladies in research and producing information and exhibitions based on the annual topic of the event, baking cakes, greeting visitors and generally promoting the almost 1000-year old church and the rich history surrounding our part of the county."

Amanda came up with the idea for Fame, Fashion and Fortune.The initiative involves teachers and pupils from local schools, a crafting group, Sarah Smith from Old Bolsover Yard, Bolsover Civic Society, Junction Arts and Bolsover Library.

Chesterfield-based legal firm Graysons, which is made up of nearly 80% women, has also put its weight behind the project.

Belinda Lancaster, partner at Graysons, said: “We’re a firm that has a long and proud history of championing the careers of women. To be involved in Fame, Fashion and Fortune is a great privilege and we’re proud to have the opportunity to help tell the inspiring stories of these great women who helped shape our region.”

Graysons’ staff Meriet Watts, Lacey Bates-Blinko and Elizabeth Carter participated in a hat making workshop, arranged at their office by Sherry Richardson, as part of the initiative.

Year two of the project will focus on Margaret Lucas Cavendish, Duchess of Newcastle-upon-Tyne who was a philosopher, poet and playwright; Elizabeth Hamilton-Grey, the female pioneer of Etruscology (a study of the ancient civilisation of the Etruscans in Italy); Baroness Bolsover, a peerage bestowed on Augusta Cavendish-Bentinck in the 19th century; Winifred, Duchess of Portland, the first president of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and also vice-president of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The final year will introduce Ottoline Morrell and Frances People, the First World War nurses named on the cenotaph and there will be a short talk by the Rev Rachel Gouldthorpe, the first woman vicar of Bolsover Parish Church.