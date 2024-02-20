Dream comes true for Peak District sisters who will dance with English Youth Ballet
Beatrice and Sylvia Ruckledge will perform alongside international professional dancers in Cinderella in Hollywood. They will join a 100-strong cast for performances at Manchester Opera House on March 8 and 9 after being selected following a hotly contested audition.
The talented sisters, who live at School Lane, Baslow, are students at Felicity White School of Dance. Beatrice, 15, is a pupil at Lady Manners School in Bakewell and Sylvia, 17, goes to Silverdale School in Sheffield.
They will be joining another successful auditionee from Derbyshire for Cinderella in Hollywood. Evora Cross, 15, of Bridgeholme, Chinley, is a student at New Mills Dance & Theatre Centre and a pupil at Chapel en le Frith High School.
Lindsey Fraser, principal at English Young Ballet who will star as Cinderella, said: “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young.”