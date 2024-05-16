Dramatic pictures show Derbyshire firefighters using crane to rescue calf after it plunged 20ft into slurry pit

The confused bovine was not hurt in the fall after splash-landing in the underground tank full of animal waste.

Firefighters dashed to save the animal after the accident at a farm off Mill Lane, Church Broughton, Derbyshire at 3.50pm on Wednesday

The calf, weighing around 55st (350kg), was winched out of the stinking pit with the use of a Palfinger crane. Vets checked the calf over before it was released back into the herd.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said : “Another day, another rescue, this time it was the turn of Red Watch and a crew from Ashbourne to rescue a cow who had fallen into a slurry pit.

“Using the crane from our specialist animal rescue techniques they were able to lift the cow to safety. Well done teams! Who's got the hose?”

