Dozens of objections lodged against 120 homes plans for north Derbyshire village

Dozens of objections have been put forward against plans to build up to 120 homes in a north Derbyshire village.

Plans have been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council to build up to 120 homes on land near Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland.

The site comprises approximately 4.5 hectares covering four fields divided by hedgerows and tree lines.

The plans state: "The site offers a unique opportunity to provide a strong sense of place, with a village heart and focal space to the benefit of the current settlement.

"The development proposal is residential in nature, providing land for up to 120 dwellings with associated private and semi-private amenity spaces, areas of open space, associated landscaping and parking."

One objection reads: “This is unwanted and unnecessary and would have a huge impact on the close knit dynamics of our village.

“Hallfieldgate Lane is a narrow road with cars parked down one side making it difficult to pass. The proposed houses along with the other houses already being built here would make the road much more dangerous for our children walking to school.”

Another reads: “As a local resident for some 25 years I can say with some confidence that local people do not want this development. The application is an inappropriate intrusion into our open countryside.”

Another adds: "This will spoil a beautiful small Derbyshire village and will destroy a lot of green space. There are numerous brown field sites which would be far more appropriate for housing."

View the plans on the North East Derbyshire District Council website using the reference 19/00335/OL.