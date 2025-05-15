Dozens of homes could be built opposite a Derbyshire cemetery under new plans.

The scheme, submitted by Wheeldon Brothers to Amber Valley Borough Council, would see 72 homes built on the former Derbyshire County Council offices in Cemetery Lane, Ripley.

Ripley Cemetery sits directly opposite the site, along with a series of allotments and the Hill Top park.

The site is currently occupied by the vacant former county council offices, used for a number of different adult social care teams, which would be demolished to make way for the proposed housing.

Many buildings, primarily garages, have already been demolished through a previous application.

Meanwhile, previous plans also gained permission for nine homes in the former car park and to convert the existing offices into 33 homes.

However, the developer says that due to asbestos being found in the offices, they can no longer be repurposed and would be demolished under this new scheme.

A decision will be made by the borough council in the next few months.

Of the 72 homes, 12 would be one-bed flats, 34 would be two-bed houses, 22 would be three-bed houses and three would be four-bed houses.

A statement submitted by the applicant details: “The site represents a significant opportunity to deliver residential development on previously developed land to meet the identified needs of AVBC in a sustainable manner.

“The site is within the ownership of the applicant who are a reputable housebuilder with a proven track record of delivering high quality residential development in the borough and are committed to ensuring the successful redevelopment of the site.

The plot of land has been earmarked for the development of 70 homes in the borough council’s ongoing new Local Plan, which has not yet been signed off by planning inspectors but is in the final approval stages.

“The applicant is unable to implement the planning permission for the residential conversion due to the presence of asbestos within the existing building fabric, which was uncovered during initial preparatory works.

“This application, therefore, proposes that the existing buildings are demolished and replaced by new buildings.”

The developer says the site would provide 20 per cent affordable housing, to align with the new Local Plan policies but also says all the homes “are capable of being made suitable for affordable housing provision” and “there is the potential that the site will be delivered as a 100 per cent affordable housing scheme”.

It details: “The proposed development will ultimately lead to the regeneration of an otherwise underutilised brownfield site to provide residential dwellings within the established urban area of Ripley.

“The proposals, therefore, provide an opportunity to enhance the existing character and appearance of the site through the demolition of the existing buildings and introduction of new build dwellings and associated landscaping.”