Dovedale stepping stones: Repairs set to start at popular Peak District beauty spot

Derbyshire County Council have announced that repairs at stepping stones in Dovedale are set to start next week.

Dovedale’s famous stepping stones are set to be repaired by Derbyshire County Council, following damage caused by high river levels last autumn.

The river level rose following Storm Babet in October 2023, with debris washed down the river toppling several of the stepping stones.

As a consequence, it was unsafe to use the stones to get from one side of the river to the other, and hikers were forced to use a bridge further downstream to cross the river during the last nine months.

River levels have now fallen and they are low enough for the Derbyshire County Council to start work to repair the missing stones and then set them in the river bed. Because the site is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) permission for the work had to be gained from Natural England, and this has now been granted.

Works will start on Monday, August 12, and should be completed by August 23.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupid said: “We know how much this landmark site is valued by all those who visit it each year, and we are pleased that the river is low enough to make these repairs so people will soon be able to use them again.

“So that we don’t get in the way of most visitors our team will be starting work at 5am and then finishing when Dovedale starts to get busy.

“It shouldn’t take us too long to complete the job so we are hopeful that within two weeks the stones will be finished and people will be able to use them again.”

The stepping stones are a public right of way, on land cared for by the National Trust and Derbyshire County Council has the responsibility to make sure that the public can use them safely.