Dovedale is chosen as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the UK

Dovedale has attracted the accolade from the Royal Geographical Society which partnered with outdoor brand Merrell to select the best places.

The seven wonders list highlights the finest work of Mother Nature – landscapes carved out over millions of years that have stood the test of time through Ice Ages and intense volcanic activity to create places of outstanding beauty.

The limestone rock of Dovedale consists of the fossilised remains of marine life from the Carboniferous period, 350 million years ago when the area was underneath a shallow tropical sea. At the end of the Ice Age, vast quantities of meltwater cut through the layers of limestone leaving behind the limestone rock formations like those found in Dovedale.

Dovedale has been credited as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the UK. Photo by Stevie P.

Wastwater in the Lake District, Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, The Needles on the Isle of Wight, Loch Coruisk and the Cullins in Scotland, Jurassic Coast in Devon and Dorset and Pistyll Rhaeadr in Wales are included in the seven wonders.

Results of a survey carried out by Merrell among 2,000 adults showed that 41% of UK adults have never visited any of these landmarks – with the Jurassic Coast being the most visited (31%) and Pistyll Rhaead being the least visited (6%).

More than half of the respondents said they were more likely to visit one of the UK’s best beauty spots than they were pre-Covid while 44% said they were now more open to exploring unfamiliar places in the UK.

Mary-Ann Ochota, TV presenter and Fellow of the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) said, “One of the few positives to come out of the pandemic is the opportunity many of us have had to explore the natural wonders on our doorsteps. And hopefully this summer will offer even more chances to explore new places in the UK.

“From sculpted limestone valleys, to steep mountains that overlook Ice Age landscapes, to sea stacks, foaming waterfalls and cliffs that hold the