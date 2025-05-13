Miners at Arkwright Colliery celebrate smashing their output target in April 1975 (submitted photo)

Villagers will honour the workforce of a north Derbyshire colliery during a day of celebration.

A new monument recognising the contributions and sacrifices that Arkwright Colliery’s workers made will be unveiled by former district councillor Norma Dolby on June 28, 2025. Norma is the author of Norma Dolby's Diary, which chronicles events during the strike effort and how villagers supported each other during that difficult time.

John Burrows, the former NUM representative at Arkwright Colliery, will also be part of the unveiling and will share some words in honour of his former colleagues.

Parish councillor Kieron Payne said: “Nearly three years ago I had a phone call from former Arkwright Colliery miner, Brian Hegarty; he wanted to lobby the Sutton-cum-Duckmanton Parish Council to try and see if we could help get a monument erected to represent the former Arkwright Colliery. More specifically he wanted to honour the colleagues and workers who unfortunately lost their lives in accidents that occurred whilst working for the colliery. Now after getting plans approved and designing the monument, I'm overjoyed we are eventually close to it being unveiled.

“By pure coincidence, this year also marks the 30th anniversary of the relocation for Arkwright Town. As a parish council, we suggested it would be a great opportunity to celebrate both milestones and luckily the committee at the Miners Welfare, were already planning their own celebration. So, it's great we've been able to bring back the community spirit and collaborate on what will hopefully be a wonderful celebration.”

A gala with family entertainment, a dressed float and food vendors will be hosted at the Miners Welfare during the afternoon of June 28. Exhibitions exploring the village’s past mining history and its relocation will be on display at the Arkwright Centre throughout that weekend.

Arkwright Colliery officially closed in 1988 after 90 years of operation. Seven years later, the whole village was relocated because of safety concerns after methane gas seeped into rows of terraced houses following the pit’s shutdown. Kieron said: “There are claims that it is the biggest settlement to ever move in its entirety to a completely different location, homes, shops, community buildings and, of course, the Miners Welfare. The Miners Welfare also has its own claim to being the final Miners Welfare to be built.”