Dorothy Vernon Lodge supports Bakewell's Medway Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some members of Dorothy Vernon Lodge worked in the 1990’s to help build the new Medway Community Centre and also helped to maintain the fabric of the building over the last twenty years. Recently the Lodge has granted a donation of £500 to go to the Medway Centre so that they can continue their work of being a vital and thriving community hub.

Centre Chairman, Nic Wilson, said “We are very grateful. It is humbling to receive this grant from one of the oldest social organisations in Bakewell helping our work for local people. The money will go towards our ongoing programme of modernisation of the Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dorothy Vernon Lodge is always looking to recruit new members and if you would like to learn more, then ring Kim Barber on 07817 585687 or email at [email protected].