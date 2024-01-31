Dorothy Vernon Lodge supports Bakewell's Medway Centre
Some members of Dorothy Vernon Lodge worked in the 1990’s to help build the new Medway Community Centre and also helped to maintain the fabric of the building over the last twenty years. Recently the Lodge has granted a donation of £500 to go to the Medway Centre so that they can continue their work of being a vital and thriving community hub.
Centre Chairman, Nic Wilson, said “We are very grateful. It is humbling to receive this grant from one of the oldest social organisations in Bakewell helping our work for local people. The money will go towards our ongoing programme of modernisation of the Centre.
Dorothy Vernon Lodge is always looking to recruit new members and if you would like to learn more, then ring Kim Barber on 07817 585687 or email at [email protected].
The Medway Community Centre would also be happy to hear from anyone interested in giving some time to help support this worthy local Charity. Contact Nic or Margie on 01629 813638.