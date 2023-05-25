News you can trust since 1855
Don't miss Clowne Gala - a great family day out

The highly anticipated Clowne Gala 2023 will take place on July 15 at Villa Park – and promises to be an unforgettable experience, offering an array of activities and live entertainment for all ages.
By James Salt
Published 25th May 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 11:43 BST

Located at the rear of the Community Centre on Recreation Close the gala will kick off with an energetic and foot-tapping live music performance by the renowned band, the Buddies and joining them on stage will be the Creswell Training Brass Band.

The event will also feature an abundance of thrilling activities that will leave attendees spoiled for choice. The adrenaline-seekers can gear up for a game of Laser Quest, where laser guns and strategic manoeuvring create an exhilarating adventure. For those with a knack for balance and agility, the Rodeo Surfboard will put their skills to the test as they attempt to ride the mechanical surfboard without being thrown off.

Funfair rides will be available as well as a Helter Skelter. Additionally aspiring archers can try their hand at Junior Archery, while Robot Wars enthusiasts can witness epic battles between formidable mechanised opponents.

Clowne Gala returns in 2023 on July 15.Clowne Gala returns in 2023 on July 15.
A ranage of activities will be on offer such as axe throwing, cave maze exploration, air rifle shooting, and browsing through craft and charity stalls.

Adult entry fee is £1 and free admission for those under 16.

Children can purchase an unlimited wristband, granting them access to a wide range of activities designed exclusively for them for £3. The event takes place from 11am to 3pm and will raises funds for future galas.