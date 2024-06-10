Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Television show Love Island coupled with social media puts pressure on young people to conform to a certain look, claims a Chesterfield beautician who struggled with body dysmorphia disorder as a teenager.

Emily Spence spent £5,000 on lip filler, cheek filler, chin filler, jaw filler and Botox only to have them dissolved seven years later at the age of 25 when she hated the way she looked. She said: “it started off subtle and I wanted more and more, I’d go back every three months, even though I didn’t need it. I would have treatments done and basically change my appearance so I didn’t recognise myelf.

”Social media had a big part in it – when you are growing up, you're wanting to start going out and you're seeing stuff online about how you should be looking or dressing - it influences the way that you feel you should conform to.

"I used to watch Love Island years ago when I was at the height of my body dysmorphia but I haven't watched it for a very long time. The reason for that is I feel that they are not showing different varieties in shapes and sizes and the fact that everyone's different. I think it's really bad for the younger generation who are going to think if they want to get anywhere in life or want to go on television shows that's the way they have to look to accomplish that. It's unrealistic.”

Emily, now 30, decided to use her past experiences with body dysmorphia disorder as a force for good. She said: “I’ve used my own pain and knowledge to help people not to do the same as I did.”

She studied at Derby University for an adult nursing degree and later qualified as an aesthetics practitioner. Four years ago, Emily launched Aumento Aesthetics on Whittington Hill where she offers anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, skin boosters, regenerative skin treatments and hydro facials. She said: “My ethos with the business is all about enhancing who you are, not changing who you are. Aumento means enhancement in Italian.”

Emily has also created a body dysmorphia guide for aesthetic practioners, giving all the information about what they should be assessing in clients and how to be ethical, promoting their business on social media and not using celebrities to entice bookings.

Now a mum with a three-year-old daughter, Emily is content with how her body looks. She said: “I loved my body even more when I was pregnant - I was really happy. I think it was because I knew that I'd truly healed my body dysmorphia and I was embracing my body and carrying my little one.

"Body dysmorphia enabled me to look at things in a different way and how people view themselves. You don’t need to compare yourself to other people, you need to be happy in yourself, love yourself and the rest kind of dissolves away. When you’re happy with how you are on the inside, it doesn’t matter how you look on the outside.”