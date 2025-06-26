"Don't contact your GP" People seeking weight-loss medication on NHS warned it is not yet available in Derbyshire

People seeking weight-loss medication on the NHS are being warned it is not yet available in Derbyshire and only a very select group of patients will eventually be eligible.

This week people living with obesity and significant health risks became eligible for the weight-loss medication tirzepatide – known as Mounjaro – on the NHS.

However, prescriptions will not be obtainable in Derbyshire until later this year, officials say, and it will be phased in gradually.

The Stewart Medical Centre in Buxton issued a statement saying: “We are noticing a surge in requests for weight-loss medication, following announcements in the media on June 23 that these medications are now ‘available on the NHS’.

“Please can we ask patients not to contact your GP to enquire whether you are eligible as these medications will not be available in Derby and Derbyshire until later in the year.

“In addition, once the referral pathways in Derbyshire have been opened, there are strict eligibility criteria we must stick to.

“Eligibility for referral will be opened up in phases over the next three years.”

They added that the number of patients eligible for referral in phase one is expected to be very small.

Only people who have a body mass index rating of 40+ (registered as obese) and have four or more of the following diagnosed health conditions will be eligible:

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Heart disease

Obstructive sleep apnoea

Abnormal blood fats (dyslipidaemia)

NHS England advice says the medication is prescribed alongside a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity in adults.

It says 220,000 patients are to be prioritised, based on clinical need, over the first three years of a proposed 12-year roll-out.

Joined Up Care Derbyshire, which coordinates health and social care in Derby and Derbyshire, said: “From June 23, people living with obesity may be eligible to access tirzepatide (Mounjaro) for weight loss purposes in primary care settings.

“This does not mean prescriptions will be provided immediately. It means primary care settings can begin discussions with patients about whether tirzepatide is the right option to improve their health through weight loss.

“Please do not contact your GP if you think you are eligible as it will not be available in Derby and Derbyshire until later in the year.

“The ICB has the responsibility and will publish more information once a service has been set up explaining who can access it and how.

Access is prioritised for those with the greatest clinical need, it is for people living with obesity, in poor health with multiple obesity related conditions; as they would benefit most from the treatment.”

Anyone struggling with their weight who would like support is asked to self-refer to Live Life Better Derbyshire which offers a range of weight-loss support services. Staff will then refer eligible patients for weight loss medications once these become available in Derbyshire.