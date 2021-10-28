Donkeys surprise Chesterfield woman celebrating 100th birthday

Ethel Griffin with her card from the Queen.

Two donkeys trotted up to Ethel Griffin’s home in a secret visit arranged by her son Shaun.

Ethel was delighted to see the four-legged callers, which had been brought in a horsebox from Ashover. She has been a supporter of The Donkey Sanctuary for many years.

The birthday girl, who received flowers and chocolates from neighbours and family and 30 cards including one from the Queen, had a party where treats included a cake made by her granddaughter Lauren.

Newly-graduated nurse Ethel receives her nursing pin.

Long-standing friend Jo Turner was among the party guests. Jo said: “Ethel has never drank or smoked and says that’s her secret to reaching 100.

"Ethel is a very strong minded, independent lady and does all her own house work.

"I’ve done her hair for 26 years and we’ve become great friends. She’s got some great sayings, is so funny and speaks her mind.

"She loves watching soaps and sport on TV.”

Ethel Griffin, with her son Shaun, is surprised by a four-legged visitor!

Ethel’s family members include grandson Liam and great-grandchildren Jacob and Imogen.

Her eldest son, Darrell, passed away last year.

Ethel – or Ettie as she is popularly known – was born and bred in Brampton where she lived with her parents and grandparents. Her family ran a general store in the front room of their house.