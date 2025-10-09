Doncaster Sheffield Airport: TUI and Jet2 outline stance on return of flights

Airline giants TUI and Jet2 have outlined their stance on their planes taking off from Doncaster Sheffield Airport when it re-opens, according to reports.

TUI UK managing director Neil Swanson has confirmed the operator is considering relaunching flights from DSA, travel website Travel Gossip has reported.

City of Doncaster Council which took over the airport lease after it was shut down by its owner Peel, has secured a £160 million funding package which could see it reopening by 2028.

TUI was previously one of a small handful of airlines offering passenger flights from the South Yorkshire hub prior to its closure in November 2022.

The website reported: “When asked if the operator was keen to return to Doncaster Sheffield, Neil said: “Clearly that is something we are talking about. We were in there before, it is part of an ongoing discussion.”

Mr Swanson, who was speaking during a panel debate at the ABTA Travel Convention in Mallorca, said the airport had ‘worked well’ for TUI in the past.

Fellow panellist Steve Heapy, Jet2 CEO, declined to say whether he was also interested in operating from Doncaster Sheffield.

“We are talking to a lot of airports all the time, we will consider any and all airports, but it would be inappropriate for me to announce anything at a public forum,” he said.

Earlier this year, Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher revealed he had been in talks with TUI – and also invited Ryanair to join the discussions.

Mr Pitcher said the airline, which has previously suggested returning to DSA would be “a hard sell” has agreed to meet with the company which will manage the airport on behalf of City of Doncaster Council.

In January, the boss of Ryanair refused to rule out returning his company’s flights to DSA – but admitted being based at the site was “a hard sell.”

Boss Michael O’Leary said that returning to the former RAF Finningley site was not in the company’s current plans for the UK – and said the Labour Government’s increase in Air Passenger Duty (APD) was likely to see the Irish firm avoiding bringing its planes to Doncaster.

But he hinted that if the APD hike was scrapped, Ryanair could consider basing flights in the city.

TUI was the last remaining operator from Doncaster Sheffield Airport when it closed in late 2022 after Wizz Air pulled out of the site earlier in the same year.

Both the first and last flights were operated by TUI – a Thomson flight the first in April 2005 and the last, a TUI flight from Egypt on November 4 2022.

A TUI spokesperson said: "Doncaster Sheffield Airport has historically delivered a fantastic airport experience for our customers. We're always talking to airport operators about potential business opportunities and are following the progress of the re-opening plans closely."