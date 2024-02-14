Donation for life-saving equipment for Derby Mountain Rescue Team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thanks to the support from the charitable arm of the supermarket, the rescue team have been able to buy a specialist lightweight stretcher that will be used to provide medical support to injured people in the rural areas of the Peak District.

Dr Abbi Forsyth of the Derby Mountain Rescue Team said: "We are very grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for this generous donation. It will greatly assist us in continuing our life-saving activities by allowing us to purchase a new specialist lightweight stretcher, enabling the swift and comfortable evacuation of our casualties and will make a positive difference to the team for many years to come."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby Mountain Rescue Team provides a group of highly skilled, dedicated volunteers who serve our local community 24/7 as an emergency service, responding to requests from the police, ambulance services and other authorities to assist in search and rescue operations.

Derby Mountain Rescue Team received a donation of £2,500 from the Morrisons Foundation

The charity has recently purchased an area of land just north of Derby City Centre on the A52, in Mackworth Village, which they hope will become their new base of operations. The team has raised £407K to date, purchased some land and obtained planning permission to build a purpose-built base that will meet all their needs.