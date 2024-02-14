Donation for life-saving equipment for Derby Mountain Rescue Team
Thanks to the support from the charitable arm of the supermarket, the rescue team have been able to buy a specialist lightweight stretcher that will be used to provide medical support to injured people in the rural areas of the Peak District.
Dr Abbi Forsyth of the Derby Mountain Rescue Team said: "We are very grateful to the Morrisons Foundation for this generous donation. It will greatly assist us in continuing our life-saving activities by allowing us to purchase a new specialist lightweight stretcher, enabling the swift and comfortable evacuation of our casualties and will make a positive difference to the team for many years to come."
Derby Mountain Rescue Team provides a group of highly skilled, dedicated volunteers who serve our local community 24/7 as an emergency service, responding to requests from the police, ambulance services and other authorities to assist in search and rescue operations.
The charity has recently purchased an area of land just north of Derby City Centre on the A52, in Mackworth Village, which they hope will become their new base of operations. The team has raised £407K to date, purchased some land and obtained planning permission to build a purpose-built base that will meet all their needs.
However, to complete the project, they still need a further £300K to secure this much-needed new home. To find out more and support their appeal, visit: https://www.derbymrt.org.uk/p/base.