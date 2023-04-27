The company wants to expand into the old Fultons Food shop at Town End, Bolsover, that has been vacant for a year.

A statement to Bolsover District Council says: “The takeaway will open between 10am and 11pm daily and will generate a number of full time and part time employment opportunities for people in the local area.”

Members of the community have voiced concern at the application by DPSK Ltd, which trades as Domino’s.

Domino's want to add Bolsover to its growing portfolio of pizza takeaway shops (photo: Adobe Stock/Alexander Zvarich)

In his letter of objection, Ozgur Cevir, of Hillcrest Close, Bolsover wrote: “There are already over 10 takeaways in the area, we don't need any more. It's unfair to the members of our community who live above the building. And it's unfair to all the takeaways in the area. There’s Domino’s located in Clowne, is that not already close enough?”

Colin Murchie, who lives above the premises proposed for the takeaway, wrote: “When I purchased this property I was informed change of use of the retail space was prohibited. This building gets incredibly hot in the summer. Adding this heat will make my living conditions unbearable.” Mr Murchie pointed out that there were already six pizza shops in Bolsover.

Simon Sleney, of Town End Point, stated: “I strongly object to the proposal of a hot food takeaway, as this has massive implications towards my quality of life and wellbeing.”

Mr Sleney cited potential light pollution, noise pollution and anti-social behaviour among his list of objections. He stated: “Smell pollution throughout the building, which I would strongly find offensive being vegetarian and would find unbearable. Also the smell from the back of the property due to food waste.”

Lewis Hutton of Cavendish Walk, Bolsover commented: “Bolsover doesn’t need any big American chains taking custom away from local business.” Holly Walker at the same address wrote: “As a neighbour and owner of a small business I would hate to see it swamp the local independent businesses who need the extra support.”

Jean Simpson, of Ridgedale Road, stated: “Yet another fast food outlet will create more discarded rubbish in the street and encourage vermin. The council will have to clear up more mess. As will Bolsover Litter Pickers volunteers.”

