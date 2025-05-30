Domino's pizza chain plans new outlet in Derbyshire town
The company is seeking planning permission for three advertisement signs and the installation of extraction and ventilation equipment at 6 Parkside Shopping Centre, Killamarsh.
Twenty-five new jobs would be created and the outlet would be open seven days a week from 11am until 11pm, according to the application submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council. The application has been filed by an agent acting for DPSK Ltd, operators of the Domino’s chain.
Situated adjacent to the Aldi store, the vacant unit was previously occupied by Chicago Pizza which moved two doors down in 2024 and now shares premises with Tiffin Spice.
Earlier this year Domino’s announced plans to open 50 stores across the UK and Ireland. The company is aiming for 50% of sales from customer collection despite a 2.4% growth in deliveries in 2024.
