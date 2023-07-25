Domino's pizza chain get the green light to open new takeaway in Derbyshire town - overruling neighbour’s objections

Pizza chain Domino’s has been given change of use permission to convert the former Fultons Foods store in Town End.

Colin Murchie, who lives above the property, said in correspondence with Bolsover District Council: “We have had confirmation that selling our property over a Domino’s would be close to impossible therefore dramatically reducing its saleability and therefore its value. I was told change of class was prohibited and I’m leaving this in the hands of my lawyer as I would not have purchased this property if there was a remote possibility.

“There are people in the building with disabilities and long-term health problems. We are being bullied into losing value and saleability of our homes. Steam rollered. Currency over compassion.”

Permission has been granted for a new Domino's pizza takeaway to open in a former frozen food store in Bolsover, bringing the number of takeaways to seven in a 200-yard stretch in the town centre.

An officer’s report to the council stated: “The fact that residents were advised when purchasing, that the use of the building couldn’t change cannot be considered. It is assumed that this is a covenant in the deeds to the property, but this is a private matter between the parties concerned. Covenants are a separate legal matter which would need to be addressed by the property owners and cannot be taken into account during the planning process. The comments about the saleability and value of your property are also not material planning issues which can be taken into account during the planning process.”

Objectors to Domino’s plan included Burak Yoztyurk of Pizza Rizza at nearby Castle Street who believed that it would damage business.

Bolsover Civic Society said that there were already six fast food takeways within the Market Place/Town End area – a distance of 200 yards. Bernard Haigh, secretary, wrote: “The district council works hard to promote tourism. It is commonly accepted that a multiplicity of fast food outlets within a town centre does not enhance the attributes of the town to visitors.

"The building houses residential flats above the ground floor commercial part of the building. These flats will receive food smells arising from the fast food ventilation system. This is highly unfair and indeed unhealthy to residents. It could be regarded as an environmental nuisance.

"Bolsover District Council tries to promote healthy eating through its website and general publicity. All the food sold in these takeaways contains high quantities of sugar, salt and saturated fat. To encourage further such outlets does a disservice to the local community by encouraging unhealthy eating, resulting in ill health.”

Old Bolsover Town Council commented: “The application goes against the district council’s promotion of health and wellbeing for the residents of Bolsover, providing an additional fast food chain.”

In reply, the district council officer’s report stated: “The issues of the need to encourage healthy eating, obesity etc are acknowledged but there are no planning policies in the adopted local plan to support the refusal of a proposed development because of potential health issues.”

