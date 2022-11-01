The stark revelation comes ahead of a special screening of award-nominated film ‘The Willows’ about a wife living under the coercive and controlling behaviour of her husband.

Created by Matlock based Rural Action Derbyshire with funding from Derbyshire’s Police & Crime Commissioner, the film received six nominations at the 2021 Royal Television Society Midlands Awards.

‘The Willows’ will be shown at the Ritz Cinema, Belper, on Friday, November 4, at 2pm followed by a question and answer session in which Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster will chair a panel of guests.

Elizabeth Fothergill, the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, will be attending the screening.

While a scripted film, ‘The Willows’ shines a light on the reality for many living in rural areas, where isolation and poorer access to support services can lead to a higher risk of harm. It has been viewed 13,000 times on YouTube yet its full impact can only truly be felt on the big screen.

The film was made in conjunction with Rural Media, a charity and production house that helps to nurture creative talent and influence social change. Its writer Simon Evans and actress Vanessa Hehir both received award nominations.

Rural Action Derbyshire runs The Willow Project which delivers awareness training throughout Derbyshire to help people identify the signs of domestic abuse, give them the confidence to report it and also to challenge attitudes that perpetuate the abuse.

Emily Brailsford, project officer, said: “Domestic abuse in rural areas lasts, on average, 25% longer than in urban areas - mainly due to the difficulty of accessing support services. The Willows aims to highlight the challenges that many in rural areas face every day.

“We are delighted that so many high-profile guests will be joining us in Belper, and we are looking forward to showcasing this powerful film on the big screen. We hope that it will help us to continue challenging attitudes and changing lives.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster said: “Tackling domestic violence in every form is one of the key priorities in my Police and Crime Plan for Derbyshire. Those living in rural communities often face a different set of problems, including isolation. It is important to educate people to recognise the signs of violence and abuse, wherever and however it is taking place. This is why I am supporting this unique film which focuses on the problems faced by those in rural areas.”

Members of the public can attend the free screening of The Willows. However, tickets must be booked in advance on Eventbrite and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The film show is timely in a month which raises awareness of campaigns to combat men’s violence against women. Both White Ribbon Day and 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence launch on November 25.

