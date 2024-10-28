Dogs Trust: Meet these 11 loving dogs who are looking for a forever home in Derbyshire

1 . Ceaser

Ceaser is a clever and characterful six-year-old Harrier Cross, who is ready to greet his new family with lots of sniffs and some impressive tricks. Ceaser is a sucker for long, adventurous walks, away from the main drag and along a rural path, to stretch his legs and explore (mainly with his nose). He’ll settle far smoother into an adult only environment, and while he tends to enjoy socialising with other doggies out and about, when he comes to his home, he would prefer if all the attention could just be on him! Find out more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/harrier/1240006 Photo: Dogs Trust