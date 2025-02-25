Dogs Trust: East Midlands rescue dogs looking for a forever home in our region

Our friends at Dogs Trust Loughborough have shared 12 photos of dogs in their care that are looking for a forever home.
Please note that the dogs featured may not be available after publication on Tuesday, February 25.
Here are ‘dogs of the month’ for February 2025.
1. Tracker
Tracker is a stunning two-year-old Pointer with a sharp mind and an adventurous spirit. This bright and energetic boy is looking for a loving, adult-only home where he can be the centre of attention as the only pet. He thrives in a calm environment with peaceful walking routes where he can indulge in his favourite pastime—sniffing to his heart's content. This active dog needs a family matching his enthusiasm for life. If you are interested in canine sports or keen to explore them, Tracker would be the ideal partner. A secure garden with fencing is a must, as he loves zooming around before curling up for a well-earned rest. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/pointer-german-shorthaired/1266531 Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Mr Blue Sky
Mr Blue Sky is a seven-year-old Greyhound often described as a bundle of joy and a cuddle bug in the rehoming centre. He is known for his kindness and love for snuggles. If you are looking for a lazy day companion, Mr Blue Sky could be your perfect match. Equally, this gorgeous boy is always up for car rides and adventure. Mr Blue Sky is looking for an adult-only home and must be the only pet in the house. This sweetheart is ready for his forever home, so get in touch if you have a cosy spot on your sofa to offer him. Find out more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/greyhound/1227566 Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Freddie
Freddie is a one-year-old bundle of joy that will brighten your day with his goofiness and zest for life. He is a German shepherd full of energy and always eager to learn. If you are up for a challenge and love to keep both yours and his mind and body active, Freddie could be the perfect match for you. Freddie is looking for an adult-only (18+) home with no other pets. He is working on his doggy social skills and can get a bit frustrated with other dogs - with patience and consistent training, he will thrive. He is not the type to nap all day – he wants an active and adventurous home where he can keep you on your toes and shower you with tail wags and love. View more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/german-shepherd-dog/3468815 Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Dancer
Meet Dancer. This lovable Lurcher is bursting with personality and is always ready to make new friends - whether they’re two-legged or four-legged. He is a social boy who loves human and doggy interaction. Dancer is looking for a forever home where his humans understand his need for space. An adult-only household with no other pets would be best, but he would benefit from confident and well-socialised dog friends when out and about on walks. He is fully housetrained. A patient adopter who will keep up his training and behaviour work alongside the team at Dogs Trust would be ideal for Dancer. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1261774 Photo: Dogs Trust
