Dogs Trust: 15 adorable dogs looking for a forever home in the East Midlands

Meet the 15 dogs looking for their forever home in the East Midlands.
Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption.
Here are 15 dogs from the East Midlands-based Dogs Trust – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected]
1. Bridget and April
Meet Bridget and April. Both Lurcher Crosses, aged four and six. Best pals Bridget, four, and April, six, can live with adults aged 18 and over. They require a home with a large secure garden and no other pets. Bridget is still building her confidence and has bonded with April, making them a lovely pair. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Nyx
Nyx, the intelligent and affectionate four-year-old Belgian Shepherd Cross, seeks a home with a maximum of two adults aged 18 and over. Nyx should be the sole pet, but he enjoys socialising with other dogs during walks. A secure garden is a must for this active boy who loves stretching his legs. If you are ready for adventures and a loyal companion, Nyx is the dog for you! Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Sid
Sid, the sweet six-year-old Irish Terrier, can live with children aged eight plus and prefers a family around while settling in. He is content with some alone time once he is comfortable, Sid is a fantastic little dog who enjoys walks and the company of people. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Chopper
Chopper, the stunning five-year-old Shar Pei Cross, can live with older children but should be the only pet at home. He needs socialisation on walks and loves car rides. Chopper is enthusiastic about life, loves playing, and is eager to learn new skills. Photo: Dogs Trust