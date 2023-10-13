Dogs Trust: 15 adorable dogs looking for a forever home in the East Midlands

2 . Nyx

Nyx, the intelligent and affectionate four-year-old Belgian Shepherd Cross, seeks a home with a maximum of two adults aged 18 and over. Nyx should be the sole pet, but he enjoys socialising with other dogs during walks. A secure garden is a must for this active boy who loves stretching his legs. If you are ready for adventures and a loyal companion, Nyx is the dog for you! Photo: Dogs Trust