Here are 10 dogs from the Dogs Trust – a branch of the UK's largest dog welfare charity.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected]
1. Carter
Carter is a lovely four-year-old Jack Russell Terrier cross. He is a young, bright and playful lad in search of a home where he can have an endless supply of toys - the squeakier the better! Carter can be a bit nervous, so Dogs Trust ask for adopters to be willing to learn about canine body language to better understand him. More info at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/1263522Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Betty Spaghetti
Betty is a four-year-old Lurcher and is still a young pup at heart. She is the life and soul of the party with a contagious enthusiasm for life! With Betty, you get the best of both worlds. If you want to go on an adventure, you won't need to ask her twice. She is partial to a good nap, and if you asked her, most of her day would probably be spent snoozing. For more information, see https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1237456Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Brock
Brock is a two-year-old Staffy who is full of energy and is currently learning to calm down through training. His sweet and bubbly nature has made him a firm favourite at Loughborough. He is still a young boy looking to play and has a lot of energy. However, in the evening, he becomes an ideal and affectionate snuggle buddy. See more at https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/1268375Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Buddy
Buddy is a lively Golden Retriever cross. He is currently 27kg at 12 months old, so he will require a family that can take care of a big dog. Buddy is an energetic and playful dog who enjoys going for walks and exploring. He has adjusted well to his foster home and will also adapt well to a new home over time. Buddy can live with young adults aged 15 and older. See www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/retriever-golden/3463394Photo: Dogs Trust