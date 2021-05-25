Dog owners eye up Peak District holiday locations

Searches for dog-friendly holidays have soared. Photo by Shutterstock/Sivilla.

Staycations with four-legged friends are expected to soar this year due to uncertainty over international travel and more than a quarter of British people buying a puppy during lockdown.

The Derbyshire tourism industry is likely to reap the benefits of an increase in online searches for dog-friendly holidays which have risen 420 percent.

Pet-care brand Bob Martin has put the Peak District at number one in its top ten staycation spots for dog owners.

Julie Butcher, head of marketing at Bob Martin, said: “Evidence shows that the majority of the UK will be flocking to nearby beaches and the countryside, such as Peak District in large numbers this year, more so than ever before.”