Dog owners eye up Peak District holiday locations
Dog-friendly holidays in the Peak District look set to be popular this year judging by online searches.
Staycations with four-legged friends are expected to soar this year due to uncertainty over international travel and more than a quarter of British people buying a puppy during lockdown.
The Derbyshire tourism industry is likely to reap the benefits of an increase in online searches for dog-friendly holidays which have risen 420 percent.
Pet-care brand Bob Martin has put the Peak District at number one in its top ten staycation spots for dog owners.
Julie Butcher, head of marketing at Bob Martin, said: “Evidence shows that the majority of the UK will be flocking to nearby beaches and the countryside, such as Peak District in large numbers this year, more so than ever before.”
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.