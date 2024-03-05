Dog hotel near Chesterfield wins go-ahead to expand boarding accommodation
A luxury hotel for dogs has been given the green light for a new kennel block to expand its accommodation.
Calagran Four Paws and Quarantine on Deepsick Lane, Arkwright Town has won planning permission from North East Derbyshire District Council to build ten kennels and a kitchen for the preparation of dog food on the site of an existing stable and log store. New fencing will provide safe off-leash dog exercise/ play areas.
The five-star boarding kennels currently has the capacity to accommodate 92 dogs.
Doggy day care, quarantine, pet transport and pet crematorium services are also operated by the business.